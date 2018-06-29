हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju

Will Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' beat Salman Khan's 'Race 3' at Box Office?

Speculations are abuzz if the film will be able to hit the 100 crore mark within its first weekend of release.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has created waves across the nation much before it hit the screens. As per trade analyst Taran Analyst, the film has released on 4000 screens, which is the second-highest count after Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3'. 

Bollywoodlife.com has exhibitor-distributor Akshaye Rathi predicting the fate of the film saying that the film will see an opening of more than Rs 30 crore. If this happens, 'Sanju' will beat the opening day collection fo Salman Khan's 'Race 3' which collected Rs 29.17 crore on the first day of its release. 

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and has left the fans intrigued. The film hit the screens on today, i.e. on June 29. 

'Sanju', which has hit the screens today, is based on Sanjay Dutt and his tumultuous life experiences has been produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

Also starring are Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh. The film will narrate the tumulous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

