Will Smith shakes a leg with Tiger Shroff, to be seen in 'Student Of The Year 2'—See pics

New Delhi: Hollywood biggie Will Smith, who was in Mumbai recently not only made the most of his India visit by meeting and chilling with the who's who of Bollywood but also shot for a special song. Yes! And that too for a Dharma Productions venture.

Will shared some pictures on social media where he can be seen shaking a leg with none other than Tiger Shroff. According to BollywoodLife.com, Will Smith will be seen in a special song in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'.

Imagine the madness on sets! Well, several selfies of the Hollywood star posing with our desi celebs went viral on social media creating a frenzy amongst the fans. From Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar to Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria—all happily posed for clicks and had their 'fan moment'.

Will Smith will be part of 'Student Of The Year 2' which stars Tiger and marks the debut of two gorgeous budding actresses—Ananya and Tara respectively. The film is helmed by Punit Malhotra and is backed by Dharma Productions.

The film will hit the screens on May 10, 2018.

Isn't it exciting?