Women in 'Veere Di Wedding' have taken script to another level: Sumeet Vyas

Mumbai: Actor Sumeet Vyas, who will soon be seen in "Veere Di Wedding", says his co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have taken the script of the forthcoming film to another level.

"Veere Di Wedding" is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

"It was a special experience. They're all supremely talented people and so focused. It was inspiring to see how committed Kareena is. She's so focused and driven. Same goes for Sonam, Swara and Shikha. They've really taken the script to another level," Sumeet said in a statement to IANS.

"Veere Di Wedding" is an upbeat coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends through life's ups and downs and the trials and tribulations with regard to family, marriage, acceptance and societal perceptions.

The film is set to release on June 1.