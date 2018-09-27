हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

Working with Amitabh sir was a dream come true: Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's dream of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come true with the film 'Thugs of Hindostan' as the duo will be sharing screen space for the first time in the film.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's dream of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come true with the film 'Thugs of Hindostan' as the duo will be sharing screen space for the first time in the film.

The 53-year-old further expressed how he felt for not having done a single film with the 'Sholay' star in his career of almost three decades.

"It has always been a dream for me to work with Amitabh Ji. I have been in the film industry for almost 30 years now and I used to feel bad for not having done a single film with him," said Aamir during a press conference. Talking about his experience of working with Bachchan senior in the much-anticipated action-drama, Aamir said that spending time with Big B on the film's sets gave him pure happiness.

"I used to sit with him on the sets every day which gave me mere happiness. He's someone whom I've learned from, someone so gracious from the first time that I met him till today. It's been wonderful working with him," he added.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. Big B plays the character of a brave and ruthless warrior, Khudabaksh who is called Azaad by his followers. Aamir, on the other hand, will be seen as Firangi, the quirky one who appears to be a fun-loving vagabond. The film which also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora - is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.

Aamir khanAmitabh BachchanThugs of Hindostan

