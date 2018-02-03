Yami Gautam excited to be on board Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Mumbai: Contrary to reports that Yami Gautam might lose her latest project 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' because of her tussle with T-series, the actress says that she is very excited to be part of the film.

"'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is the next. I am very excited to be on board. I am playing a lawyer. I'm also excited to collaborate with Prernaa Arora (of KriArj Entertainment), Shahid (Kapoor), Shraddha Kapoor.

"We are very excited as a team. The efforts are going to be the highest," Yami told IANS on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion (LFW) Week Summer/Resort 2018.

In an effort to promote sustainable fashion in India, the Woolmark Company and couturier Manish Malhotra unveiled a capsule collection using natural fibre Merino Wool titled 'Inaya' at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018.

Yami, who was draped in a merino wool-made sari designed by Malhotra, said that she "never felt so light in a six yard wonder".

"Let me start by talking about Manish Malhotra. He is the most warm person you will ever meet in the industry and he comes with such a great humility.

"His collection is my all time favourite. This sari is actually very comfortable. It is made up of National fibre which is trans seasonal. I love it," said Yami.

The 'Inaya' collection is Malhotra's first Merino wool line which presents this fibre in a way like never before.

The newly unveiled signature collection will be available to the designer's high-end clientele at Manish Malhotra stores in India, Dubai, Europe and Britain.

Capturing the essence of the ongoing sustainable fashion dialogue, 'Inaya' presents wool sarees for women and bandhgalas and sherwanis for men, throwing the spotlight on Merino wool as a natural, biodegradable and renewable fibre.