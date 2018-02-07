Yami Gautam uses Hindi literature to prepare for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam, who will play a lawyer in Shree Narayan Singh's "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", says she is taking the help of Hindi literature to prepare for her character in the film.

"There aren't many references on screen for my character, but honestly that makes the prep even more exciting. I am working on my dialect and my language, and what better source than Hindi literature.

"I am also looking forward to my prep with Shree and the cast as the best comes out when the entire team collaborates," Yami said in a statement.

She is meeting lawyers from small towns to know her character better. The idea is to understand nuances of being a lawyer, the language, the body language and other such things.

To be shot in Uttarakhand, the film is a social comedy-drama, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

"Batti Gul Meter Chalu" will go on the floors on Friday.