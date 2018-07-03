हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se release date changed, it's Akshay Kumar vs John Abraham now!

'Gold' features Akshay in the lead role with Mouni Roy.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The upcoming action comedy 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2018, has now been pushed ahead by a week. It will now hit the screens on August 31. The film is the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series. 

The film features the Deols together—Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby. Kriti Kharbanda plays the female lead in the film. With the release date being pushed, this independence day is going to witness a clash between Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' and John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate'. 

Both these movies are releasing on the same date of August 15, 2018. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: 

'Gold' features Akshay in the lead role with Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal playing pivotal parts. The story is set on the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile 'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively.

