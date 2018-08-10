Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se trailer: Deols are back with a laugh riot! Watch

New Delhi: The upcoming action comedy 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' trailer has been unveiled by the makers and it promises to be a laugh riot. The film is the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series. It will hit the screens on August 31, 2018.

The film features the Deols—Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby together. Kriti Kharbanda plays the female lead in the film. Interestingly, the film features Salman Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha in a special song.

Watch the trailer here:

There are many moments in the trailer when you go LOL. Watching the three Deols come together in itself is a visual delight. The action comedy has been directed by Navaniat Singh.

The movie would not be a continuation of the earlier parts. Reportedly, a brand new storyline presenting veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol has been etched out to entice the viewers.