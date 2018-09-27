हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra birth anniversary special: Best dialogues from his classic films

Here's having a look at some of the best dialogues from his films

Yash Chopra birth anniversary special: Best dialogues from his classic films

New Delhi: The legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra has gifted Bollywood a legacy of films that will be cherished forever. Right from their dialogues to songs, there has been something magical about every film helmed by the legend. 

Today on the director's 86th birth anniversary, here's having a look at some of the best dialogues from his films:

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

'Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai ... woh hamara waqt nahi tha ... par iska yeh matlab nahi ki woh ishq nahi tha'

Veer-Zara (2004)

'Maine Tumhaare Zindagi Ke Do Pal Apne Paas Rakh Liye Hai. Aur Apne Zindagi Ke Do Pal Tumhe De Diye. Ab Yeh Hi Do Pal Hamaari Nishaani Hai Aur Yeh Hi Hamaari Kahaani Bhi'

Darr (1993)

'I love you KKKKK ... Kiran'

Lamhe (1991)

'Pyar aur dard ki koi seema nahi hoti'

Chandni (1989)

'Dard ki dawa na ho ... toh dard ko hi dawa samajh lena chahiye'

Silsila (1981)

'Main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai ... tum hoti toh kaisa hota ... tum yeh kehti, tum woh kehti, tum is baat pe hairaan hoti, tum us baat pe kitni hasti ... tum hoti toh aaisa hota, tum hoti toh waisa hota ... main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai'

Trishul (1978)

'Mere paas apne baap dada ki daulat ki nahi ek pai hai, aur nahi mujhe chahiye ... mere paas agar kuch hai toh apni maa ka diya hua aashirwaad'

Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

'Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai ... ke zindagi teri zulfon ki naram chhaon mein guzarne pati ... toh shadaab ho bhi sakti thi ... yeh ranj-o-gham ki shayahi joh dil pe chayi hai ... teri nazar ki shuaon mein kho bhi sakti thi ... magar yeh ho na saka ... magar yeh ho na saka aur ab yeh aalam hai ... ki tu nahi tera gham teri justaju bhi nahi ... guzar rahi hai kuch is tarah zindagi jaise ... isse kisi ke sahare ki aarzu bhi nahi ... na koi raah, na manzil, na roshni ka suraag ... bhatak rahi hai andhero mein zindagi meri ... inhi andhero mein reh jauga kabhi khokar ... main janta hoon meri humnafas ... magar yoon hi kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai'

Deewaar (1975)

'Aaj khush to bahut hoge tum? Dekho, jo aaj tak tumhare mandir ki seedhiyan nahi chadha hai, jisne aaj tak tumhare saamne sar nahi jhukaya, jisne aaj tak kabhi tumhare saamne haath nahi jode vo aaj tumhare saamne hath falaye khada hai. Bohot khush hoge tum.'

'Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai..kya hai kya hai tumhare pass? Mere paas maa hai.'

Waqt (1965)
'Jinke apne ghar sheeshay ke hoon ... woh doosron par patthar nahi phenka karte'

Yash ChopraYash Chopra birth anniversaryShah Rukh KhanSrideviKatrina KaifAmitabh Bachchan

