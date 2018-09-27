हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra birth anniversary special: Iconic films of the legend

Today marks the filmmaker's 86th birth anniversary. 

New Delhi: The name Yash Chopra will forever be etched in our hearts. Even though the legendary film director is no longer with us physically, he has left his evergreen films that will keep reminding us of him. 

September 27, 2018, marks the filmmaker's 86th birth anniversary. On this day, let's take a look at some of the best films of this iconic personality:

Waqt

Released in the year 1965, the film had an ensemble star cast of Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Sadhana, Sharmila Tagore to name a few. The film occupied the top stpot at box office in the year 1965.

Deewaar

Released in the year 1975, the movie starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh in lead roles.

Kabhie Kabhie

The film released in 1976 and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh to name a few.

Trishul

Released in the year 1978, the film was one of the top grossers of the year. It had an ensemble star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Raakhee, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon and Prem Chopra to name a few.

Silsila

Starring  Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles, the film released in 1981 and is regarded as one of the finest works of Yash Chopra.

Chandni

Starring the legendary actress Sridevi in lead role, the film released in 1989. Rishi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and Vinod Khanna played supporting roles in this Yash Chopra directorial.

Lamhe

This movie released in the year 1991, and starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in lead roles. Anupam Kher, Waheeda Rehman and Manohar Singh played supporting roles in the film.

Darr

Inspired by the film 'Cape Fear', this psychological thriller starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

Veer-Zara

When it comes to romantic films, Veer-Zara, released in 2004 remains a classic. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta played lead roles in the film while Rani Mukerji,  Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher appeared in supporting roles.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Released in 2012, the film had Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma playing lead roles. This was the last film helmed by Yash Chopra.

Yash ChopraYash Chopra birth anniversaryShah Rukh KhanAmitabh Bachchan

