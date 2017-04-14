close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Yash Raj Films to distribute Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' overseas

This is Salman Khan Films' first collaboration with YRF for the overseas territory. 

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 17:43
Yash Raj Films to distribute Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Tubelight&#039; overseas

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films (YRF) has bagged the overseas distribution rights -- excluding Middle East and North Africa -- for Salman Khan Film's next production "Tubelight".

This is Salman Khan Films' first collaboration with YRF for the overseas territory. 

Avtar Panesar, Vice President, International Operations, YRF, said in a statement: "Salman Khan is arguably the biggest box office draw today and growing with each film."

"With him and director Kabir Khan reuniting for the third time, it makes 'Tubelight' a very special and hugely anticipated film with a great deal of excitement both within the business and audiences alike." 

After delivering blockbusters "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Ek Tha Tiger", the dream team of Salman and Kabir got together for "Tubelight", which will release this Eid. 

Amar Butala, Chief Operating Officer, Salman Khan Films, said: "Our last production 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is Salman's biggest overseas grosser to date and we hope to set new benchmarks with 'Tubelight' and to reach out to newer audiences and markets."

"Tubelight" will also feature Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu. 

TAGS

Salman KhanKabir KhanTubelightYash Raj Filmstubelight release

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
Movies

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening fi...

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur
People

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur

Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India
Movies

Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s vi...

Shah Rukh Khan teaches &#039;Lungi dance&#039; to Brett Ratner – WATCH
People

Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Rat...

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?
Regional

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release...

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems
Relationships

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video