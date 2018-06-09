हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ali Zafar

Yash Raj Films to release Ali Zafar-starrer 'Teefa in Trouble' worldwide

Yash Raj Films announces partnership with Ali Zafar's production house Lightingale Productions for the worldwide release of 'Teefa In Trouble'.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films has joined hands with Lightingale Productions, spearheaded by Pakistani actor Ali Zafar for the international theatrical distribution of his upcoming home production 'Teefa In Trouble'. 

This will be the first non-Indian film to be distributed internationally by the Yash Raj Films.

NOted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter writing, "Yash Raj Films to release Ali Zafar's home-production #TeefaInTrouble in the international markets [Overseas]... Stars Ali Zafar and Maya Ali... Directed by Ahsan Rahim... 20 July 2018 release... Official announcement:." 

Zafar too shared the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I am humbled to announce this historic partnership and news. @TeefaInTrouble @yrf #20July."

Zafar, who has previously worked with YRF in 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and 'Kill/Dil', told news agency IANS, "any dream can be achieved with faith, right intentions and hard work." 

"I have always believed that with faith, the right intentions, goodwill and hard work, you can achieve all of your dreams. Today, I feel deeply humbled to have a huge dream fulfilled. To take our cinema global in the best possible manner and to do it with a company that is not just a company but an idea that love transcends all," he added. 

Avtar Panesar, Vice President at International Operations, YRF, said that the team at the production house would like to think that YRF is Zafar’s home in India.

'Teefa In Trouble' is a romantic-action-comedy film and will be hitting the screens on July 20 this year. The film is a directorial debut of Ahsan Rahim, who is known for directing the music videos and television commercials with several Pakistani artists under his Tadpole Films. 

Apart from Zafar, the film features Maya Ali as the female lead.
 

 

