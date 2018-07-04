'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai ' actor Randeep Rai to make Bollywood debut

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Actor Randeep Rai of 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' fame will soon make his Bollywood debut with the romance-comedy "Saroj Ka Rishta".

Randeep's character will be entangled in a love triangle between the characters of actor Gaurav Pandey and actor Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah.

The film is primarily based on the concept of body shaming.

"Bagging a role in a Bollywood film is an amazing opportunity for every television actor and I feel really lucky for getting this role," Randeep said in a statement to IANS.

"Abhishek Saxena is a great director. I am already doing a love saga on the television ('Yeh Un Dinon...') where Naina and Sameer's love story is blossoming."

