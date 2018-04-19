Yuvika Chaudhary excited to do biopic

Mumbai: Actress Yuvika Chaudhary says she is happy to join the cast of a biopic on a social activist from Karnal, Haryana.

"I am very happy about being a part of 'SP Chauhan' as the movie revolves around my character and my husband essayed by Jimmy Sheirgill," Yuvika said in a statement.

"It shows how Indian wives are the strength of their husband. It's a Haryanvi character," she added.

She was last seen on the big screen in Lakeeran in 2016.

Apart from featuring in movies, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om, Yuvika has also done TV shows like Amma and Yeh Vaada Raha.