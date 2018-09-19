हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs of Hindostan

Zafira aka Fatima Sana Shaikh's look from 'Thugs Of Hindostan' unveiled—Watch motion poster

It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, November 7, 2018.

Zafira aka Fatima Sana Shaikh&#039;s look from &#039;Thugs Of Hindostan&#039; unveiled—Watch motion poster
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: A day after setting the internet on fire with Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh look, the makers have now unveiled 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh's character from the period drama 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

Fatima will be seen playing a character named Zafira and looks intense in her new avatar. The background score is intriguing and will take you in the zone of 'Pirates of The Caribbean'.

Thugs of Hindostan features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

The film is high on the buzz word, and any news about the film is making the fans go crazy!

