ZEE5 announces its first Hindi original film, TIGERS

The movie shows Emraan Hashmi exposing his company for making a baby formula which is killing infants with the help of IBFAN.

ZEE5 announces its first Hindi original film, TIGERS

New Delhi: ZEE5, India's #2 OTT player has announced its first Hindi Original film 'TIGERS' – Can a salesman be a hero?' starring Emraan Hashmi, by Oscar-winning director Danis Tanovic. TIGERS is a true story based on a Pakistani salesman Syed Aamir Raza (played by Emraan Hashmi) and his fight against unjust practices in the baby products' industry. The movie will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 21st November.

The movie shows Emraan Hashmi exposing his company for making a baby formula which is killing infants with the help of IBFAN (The International Baby Food Action Network). The film also features prominent artists like Adil Hussain, Geetanjali, Danny Huston (Wonder Woman), Khalid Abdalla (The Kite Runner), Supriya Pathak, Satyadeep Misra, Maryam d'Abo (The Living Daylights) and Heino Ferch (Run Lola Run) among others.

Emraan Hashmi said, “This movie is very close to my heart, and I am thrilled to announce its premiere with a platform like ZEE5. We have premiered at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival and travelled around the world with the film and the story has received a heart-warming welcome across. We sincerely believe that this is a story that the people should know, and hope that the audience likes it.”

Guneet Monga, Producer, TIGERS said, “Tigers is an important film - it is extremely relevant and topical. It is also an amazing collaboration of talent from around and has been a real labour of love.  It has been an incredible honour working with Danis and Emraan on this one. We are thrilled with Zee coming on board to distribute and release Tigers on ZEE5 as their first Hindi Original film.”

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, “TIGERS is a film based on a true story that explores the power of corporates, media and ethics by Danis Tanovic. Emraan's portrayal of the protagonist will make sure the message travels far and wide. Movies such as Tigers are essential to spark a meaningful debate in popular conversation and we are proud to present it as the first Hindi Original film from ZEE5.”

Besides Original films, ZEE5 has also been digitally premiering blockbuster and acclaimed movies for its subscriber base. From Padman, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Parmanu and many more in Hindi to Faster Fene, Gulabjaam, Mercury and so on, ZEE5 continues to digitally premiere blockbuster movies across languages. With over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 90+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 truly presents a blend of unrivalled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide. With ZEE5, the global content of Zindagi as a brand, which was widely appreciated across the country, has also been brought back for its loyal viewers.

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store http://bit.ly/zee5 and iOS App Store http://bit.ly/zee5ios . Also available at www.zee5.com , as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.

Pricing: Freemium pricing model with both free and paid premium content (including Originals) to cater to a mix of audiences. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content with – 99/- for 1 month and 999/- for a year.

