हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
zero

Zero: Aanand L Rai pens a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

On Saturday, the director took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt post written for SRK, Katrina and Anushka.

Zero: Aanand L Rai pens a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's next directorial venture 'Zero' is high on the buzzword. The film re-unites the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and will hit the screens on December 21 this year.

On Saturday, the director took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt post written for SRK, Katrina and Anushka.

He wrote, “Sometimes we never come to know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Thank you for such beautiful memories in this heartfelt journey of #zero. @iamsrk Khan Saab , @AnushkaSharma & #KatrinaKaif ! #Zero21Dec”

Check out his Twitter post here:

The trailer of the film dropped earlier this month and received an overwhelming response from the audience. The team of Zero even took to Twitter to extend a special thanks to all their fans for giving such a grand response on the trailer of the film.

The film will have Katrina in a glamorous role and SRK playing a happy-go-lucky man, Bauua Singh. Anushka plays a scientist who battles cerebral palsy.

Superstar Salman Khan in a cameo and the Eid teaser that showed a glimpse of him with SRK won a lot of hearts.

'Zero' also marks the last on-screen appearance of Sridevi, who passed away shortly before the film's completion.

The film is expected to be an emotional ride and fans can't wait for it to release.

Tags:
zeroAanand L RaiShah Rukh KhanAnushka SharmaKatrina Kaif

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close