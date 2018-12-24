Zero collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi: Bauua Singh aka Shah Rukh Khan ruled many hearts as a character in 'Zero'. The film was one of the biggest releases of the year but failed to get the kind of response it expected. 'Zero' failed to strike a chord with the audience and was criticised mainly for its script and direction.

The Aanand L Rai directorial has now crossed the 50 crore mark at box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Zero has clearly underperformed... Remained on similar levels over the weekend... No turnaround / big jump in biz... #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz... Real test on Wed and Thu... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: ₹ 59.07 cr. India biz.”

Looks like the stars didn't favour big cinematic releases of the year 2018. Ambitious projects like 'Thugs of Hindostan' and '2.0' received mixed reviews from the audience in spite of soaring high expectations when they were first announced. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Zero' was also one of the most-awaited upon films of this year. The film released on December 21.

The film has SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing the glamorous actress Babita and Anushka playing Aafia, a space scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

The trio has earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit.

'Zero' also marks the last on-screen presence of late actress Sridevi. She appears in a cameo role in the film and leaves fans teary-eyed.