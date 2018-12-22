Zero day one collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer off to a decent start

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer 'Zero' was high on the buzzword ever since its inception. The film's first look poster featured SRK as a dwarf and sent fans in a frenzy, leaving expectations soaring high! However, the film received mixed reviews and was criticised for its plot and direction.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is off to a decent start at the box office with Rs 20.14 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the day one collections. He wrote, “#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations... Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial... Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz.”

In spite of loopholes in the script, all lead actors' performances have been appreciated by fans. SRK, Anushka and Katrina have aced their roles as Bauua, Babita and Aafia.

'Zero' has SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing the glamorous actress Babita and Anushka playing Aafia, a space scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

The trio has earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit.

'Zero' also marks the last on-screen presence of late actress Sridevi. She appears in a cameo role in the film and leaves fans teary-eyed.

Other B Town stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla to name a few also have a cameo in the film.