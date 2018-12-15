हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zero dialogue promo

Zero new dialogue promo: Bauua Singh is all set to tickle your funny bone—Watch

A brand new dialogue promo was unveiled and it will leave you in splits!

Zero new dialogue promo: Bauua Singh is all set to tickle your funny bone—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are all set to set the screen ablaze with 'Zero'. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and has been high on the buzzword ever since Shah Rukh Khan's first look as a dwarf was unveiled. The teasers and trailer of the film has raised the excitement level and with a few days left for the release, makers are leaving no stone unturned in sparking curiosity about the film.

A brand new dialogue promo was unveiled and it will leave you in splits! Make way for Bauua Singh who is all set to tickly your funny bone in the new promo.

Check it out here:

SRK, Anushka and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit. It will indeed be interesting to see the trio working together once again.

'Zero' trailer promised us an emotional ride with SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing a glamorous actress and Anushka playing a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

With less than a week left for the film's release, expectations are soaring high from this multi-starrer!

Tags:
Zero dialogue promoZero new dialogue promoBauua SinghShah Rukh KhanKatrina KaifAnushka Sharma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close