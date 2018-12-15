हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zero new promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina will leave you in splits — Watch

The promo gives a sneak-peak at Bauaa Singh and Babita Kumari's relationship.

New Delhi: With barely six days left for the release of Aanand L Rai's upcoming romantic drama 'Zero', superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a fresh new promo of the film on his Instagram account. 

In the promo, Bauaa is seen describing the 'kissing incident' between him and Babita as a 'Kaand' to his friend. We also get to see the camaraderie Bauaa and Babita shares in the film, which is a visual treat for all his fans. Bauaa is seen flirting with Babita as the two chills out on a bed.

Shah Rukh captioned the post as, "Itni mushkil se saath aaye hain, aise thodi na jaane denge! #6DaysToZero."

Watch the promo here: 

The story of 'Zero' revolves around Bauua Singh, a small town man who is vertically challenged and his journey of falling in love. On his way to finding love, he comes across two ladies Aafia (Anushka Sharma), a physically disabled scientist and Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif), a leading Bollywood actress who is alcoholic. 

Recently, 'Zero's song 'Husn Parcham' was unveiled on the social media and Katrina stunned everyone with her sizzling hot avatar. The earlier songs, 'Mere Naam Tu' and 'Ishqbaazi' have also received a thumbs up from the audience and are performing well. 

The film is all set to arrive in theatres on December 21, 2018. 

