Zero: Shah Rukh Khan's film witnesses a dip in collections

New Delhi: Looks like the stars didn't favour big cinematic releases of the year 2018. Ambitious projects like 'Thugs of Hindostan' and '2.0' received mixed reviews from the audience in spite of soaring high expectations when they were first announced. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Zero' was also one of the most-awaited upon films of this year. The film released on December 21 and got mixed reviews.

While all three actors have outdone themselves in terms of performances, the film was criticised for its script which seems almost nonsensical.

After opening up to a decent start of Rs 20 crore, the film has witnessed a dip in day 2 collections.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, “#Zero slips on Day 2... Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO... Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz.”

The Aanand L Rai directorial has SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing the glamorous actress Babita and Anushka playing Aafia, a space scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

The trio has earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit.

'Zero' also marks the last on-screen presence of late actress Sridevi. She appears in a cameo role in the film and leaves fans teary-eyed.