Zero movie tweet review: Shah Rukh Khan is here to win hearts as Bauua Singh

New Delhi: One of the biggest releases of this year, 'Zero' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles hits the screens today. The film is high on the buzzword ever since King Khan's look as a dwarf was revealed. The actor plays the role of the Happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh and is all set to entertain us with his quirky act!

Ankita Chakravarti of ZeeNews.com is all set to give a live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

#Zero opens with a tribute to Late Sridevi and it is heartwarming! #NowWatching #ZeroReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) December 21, 2018

The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and has Katrina playing a glamorous actress while Anushka plays a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

SRK, Anushka and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit. It will indeed be interesting to see the trio working together once again.

Recently, the song 'Heer Badnaam' was unveiled and it is a foot-tapping number that will make you want to hit the dance floor right away! Other songs from the film too have received positive reviews.

With songs that have stricken the right chord with the audience, it is time for the final showdown with the film release!