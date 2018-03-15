BS Yeddyurappa promises 'breaking news', Twitter followers begin guessing games

New Delhi: After repeatedly slamming Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for misrule in the state, BJP's state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday took to Twitter to promise a 'breaking news' piece on Friday evening.

Without revealing the nature of information he promises to put out, Yeddyurappa simply posted an image promising 'Breaking News'. Little wonder then that his social media followers - which include his supporters, critics and neutral political observers, began curiously asking him about the nature and meaning of his post. Many took to guessing and while a certain section joked about him coming clean on alleged corrupt practices, many others opined that Yeddyurappa may, in fact, deliver a knockout punch by revealing sensitive information about Siddaramaiah.

The political heat has already begun climbing in Karnataka in the run-up to the state elections next month. Both Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa have been gunning at each other and while Congress has been highlighting its achievements, BJP is pinning hopes on anti-incumbency to shift the tide in its favour. The party has even named Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as its mascot - along with 75-year-old Yeddyurappa - for the elections. Insisting the recent bypoll results in UP - where SP stormed into BJP's bastion of Gorakhpur and Phulpur - will not have any impact on upcoming elections, BJP leaders have repeatedly said the battle for Karnataka lies in what BJP promises to do and what Congress has failed to do. Congress though has kept up the return fire, highlighting Yeddyurappa's rather dubious past when he was accused of irregularities in denotifying land for a housing project.