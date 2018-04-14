Building collapses in Kota in Rajasthan, many feared trapped

KOTA: Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Kota in Rajasthan on Saturday. The building is located in Dhan Mandi in Kota. Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have reached the spot.

Three people have been pulled out alive from under the debris so far. No casualties have been reported in the mishap so far. The two-storeyed building also reportedly houses a beer bar and a restaurant.

#SpotVisuals: Building collapses in Kota's Dhan Mandi. Many people feared trapped in the debris. Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/7EGwzEVHYz — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

Those rescued were taken to the emergency ward of Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital for treatment. They will be kept under observation.

The police control room got a call around 11.20am informing them about the incident. Soon after, teams were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. Several top officials of the police and administration are at the spot to personally monitor the rescue operation.