हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
building collapse

Building collapses in Kota in Rajasthan, many feared trapped

Three people have been pulled out alive from under the debris so far. 

Building collapses in Kota in Rajasthan, many feared trapped

KOTA: Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Kota in Rajasthan on Saturday. The building is located in Dhan Mandi in Kota. Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have reached the spot.

Three people have been pulled out alive from under the debris so far. No casualties have been reported in the mishap so far. The two-storeyed building also reportedly houses a beer bar and a restaurant.

Those rescued were taken to the emergency ward of Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital for treatment. They will be kept under observation. 

The police control room got a call around 11.20am informing them about the incident. Soon after, teams were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. Several top officials of the police and administration are at the spot to personally monitor the rescue operation.

Tags:
building collapseBuilding collapse in KotaRajasthan
Next
Story

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, his wife convicted in Rs 5 crore loan recovery case, sentencing on April 23

Must Watch