हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold ETF

Akshay Tritiya 2018: Gold ETF stock price updates

Akshaya Tritiya, a holy day for Hindus and Jains, is believed to bring good luck and success.

Akshay Tritiya 2018: Gold ETF stock price updates

New Delhi: Customers would be all set to throng jewellery shops across the country to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya, a holy day for Hindus and Jains, is believed to bring good luck and success. It is considered to be an auspicious day to bring home gold and ornaments. Meanwhile, some customers also prefer Gold ETFs over physical gold.

Here are the NAV and weekly returns given by Gold ETFs as on 17/04/2017:

Quantum Gold Fund – Growth/ NAV: 1390.8398 / Return: 0.13%

UTI Gold ETF/ NAV 2,810.887/ Return: 0.13%

IDBI Gold ETF/ NAV: 2,951.5532 / Return: 0.13%

Birla Sun Life Gold ETF/ NAV:  2921.4579/ Return: 0.13%

SBI Gold ETF/ NAV: 2857.3418 / Return: 0.13%

Axis Gold ETF/ NAV: 2767.4654 / Return: 0.12%

Reliance ETF Gold BeES/ NAV: 2796.2645 /Return: 0.13%

HDFC Gold ETF/ NAV: 2873.5091 / Return: 0.13%

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF/ NAV: 286.4636 / Return: 0.13%

Canara Robeco Gold ETF/ NAV: 278.3448 / Return: 0.13%

Kotak Gold ETF / NAV: 278.345 / Return: 0.13%

Tags:
Gold ETFGold ETF IndiaGold ETF priceGold ETF price in IndiaGold ETF return
Next
Story

Gold shines on jewellers buying ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

Must Watch