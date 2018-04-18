Akshay Tritiya 2018: Gold ETF stock price updates

New Delhi: Customers would be all set to throng jewellery shops across the country to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya, a holy day for Hindus and Jains, is believed to bring good luck and success. It is considered to be an auspicious day to bring home gold and ornaments. Meanwhile, some customers also prefer Gold ETFs over physical gold.

Here are the NAV and weekly returns given by Gold ETFs as on 17/04/2017:

Quantum Gold Fund – Growth/ NAV: 1390.8398 / Return: 0.13%

UTI Gold ETF/ NAV 2,810.887/ Return: 0.13%

IDBI Gold ETF/ NAV: 2,951.5532 / Return: 0.13%

Birla Sun Life Gold ETF/ NAV: 2921.4579/ Return: 0.13%

SBI Gold ETF/ NAV: 2857.3418 / Return: 0.13%

Axis Gold ETF/ NAV: 2767.4654 / Return: 0.12%

Reliance ETF Gold BeES/ NAV: 2796.2645 /Return: 0.13%

HDFC Gold ETF/ NAV: 2873.5091 / Return: 0.13%

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF/ NAV: 286.4636 / Return: 0.13%

Canara Robeco Gold ETF/ NAV: 278.3448 / Return: 0.13%

Kotak Gold ETF / NAV: 278.345 / Return: 0.13%