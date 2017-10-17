Dhanteras 2017: Check out current gold prices in major Indian cities

Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables and is largely celebrated in North and West India.
New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday quoted at Rs 30,850 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Delhi on the occasion of “Dhanteras”.
Last year on Dhanteras, the precious metal stood at Rs 30,590 per 10 grams.
Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables and is largely celebrated in North and West India.
Meanwhile, jewellers have lined up discounts and freebies to lure buyers and get the sparkle back this Dhanteras.
Delhi
Gold (99.9 percent) - Rs 30,850 per 10 grams
Gold (99.5 percent)- Rs 30,700 per 10 grams
Silver- Rs 41,400 per kg
Chhenai
Gold (Ornament/22-carat) - Rs 28,500 per 10 grms
Silver- Rs 43,500 per kg
Kolkata
Gold (24-carat) - Rs 30,350 per 10 grams
Gold (22-carat)- Rs 28,795 per 10 grams
Silver - Rs 40,500 per kg
Mumbai
Gold (99.5 percent)- Rs 29,860 per 10 grams
Gold (99.9 percent)- Rs 30,010 per 10 grams
Silver- Rs 40,110 per kg
Bengaluru
Gold (99.5 percent)- Rs 30,006 per 10 grams
Gold ornament - Rs 28,050 per grams
Silver- Rs 40,400 per kg