Dhanteras 2017: Check out current gold prices in major Indian cities

Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables and is largely celebrated in North and West India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 17, 2017, 08:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday quoted at Rs 30,850 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Delhi on the occasion of “Dhanteras”.

Last year on Dhanteras, the precious metal stood at Rs 30,590 per 10 grams.
 
Meanwhile, jewellers have lined up discounts and freebies to lure buyers and get the sparkle back this Dhanteras.

Delhi

Gold (99.9 percent) - Rs 30,850 per 10 grams

Gold (99.5 percent)- Rs 30,700 per 10 grams

Silver- Rs 41,400 per kg

Chhenai

Gold (Ornament/22-carat) - Rs 28,500 per 10 grms

Silver- Rs 43,500 per kg

Kolkata

Gold (24-carat) - Rs 30,350 per 10 grams

Gold (22-carat)- Rs 28,795 per 10 grams

Silver - Rs 40,500 per kg

Mumbai

Gold (99.5 percent)-  Rs 29,860 per 10 grams

Gold (99.9 percent)- Rs 30,010 per 10 grams

Silver-  Rs 40,110 per kg

Bengaluru

Gold (99.5 percent)- Rs 30,006 per 10 grams

Gold ornament - Rs 28,050 per grams

Silver- Rs 40,400 per kg

