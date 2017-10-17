Dhanteras 2017: Here are the gold prices in major Indian cities

Mumbai: Gold failed to sparkle on auspicious 'Dhanteras' as prices drifted lower by Rs 245 to Rs 29,615 per 10 grams at the bullion market here on Tuesday despite token buying by jewellers and retailers amid weak global cues.

Silver too dropped on speculative profit-booking after its recent rally on the back of reduced industrial buying.

Standard gold (99.5 per cent purity) declined by Rs 245 to close at Rs 29,615 per 10 grams from Monday's closing level of Rs 29,860.

In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 29,700 and that of 24-carat gold was Rs 32,400 per 10 gram.

In Mumbai, the prices fell by Rs 50 for 10 gram of 22-carat gold, and by Rs 55 to Rs 31,854 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold.

In Ahmedabad, spot gold was trading at Rs. 29,708 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.54 per cent at the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Pure gold (99.9 per cent purity) also went down by a similar margin to finish at Rs 29,765 per 10 grams as against Rs 30,010 previously.

Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs 540 per kg to end at Rs 39,570 as against yesterday's level of Rs 40,110.

Mumbai

MUM-BULLION OPENING CLOSING SILVER SPOT (.999 FINENESS) : 39780.00 39570.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5 PURITY) : 29670.00 29615.00 PURE GOLD (99.9 PURITY) : 29820.00 29765.00 -------

Kolkata

SILVER RDY 40,000.00 (40,500.00) PER KG GOLD(24-carat) RDY 30,105.00 (30,350.00) PER 10 GRAMS GOLD(22-carat) RDY 28,560.00 (28,795.00) PER 10 GRAMS ---

Bengaluru

Standard gold [99.5 purity] Rs 29,757,006 per 10 grams

Ornament gold Rs 2,782 per gram

Silver spot [.999 fineness] Rs 39,800 per kg.