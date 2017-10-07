close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Festive buying, global cues lift gold rate

In line with overall trend, silver ready traded sharply higher by Rs 500 to Rs 40,600 per kg and weekly-based delivery gathered Rs 460 to Rs 39,600 per kg.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 14:35
Festive buying, global cues lift gold rate

New Delhi: Gold prices advanced further by Rs 100 to Rs 30,550 per 10 grams on Saturday on festive season buying by jewellers in the domestic spot market, supported by global cues.

Silver also made headway and spurted by Rs 500 to Rs 40,600 per kg on increased off-take by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said that apart from a firming global trend, increased buying by jewellers at the domestic spot market to meet festive season demand mainly kept gold prices higher.

Globally, gold traded higher at USD 1,276.10 an ounce in New York on Friday. Silver too edged up to USD 16.81 an ounce.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity added another Rs 100 each to Rs 30,550 and Rs 30,400 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 75 yesterday.

Sovereign, however, remained unchanged at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams.

In line with overall trend, silver ready traded sharply higher by Rs 500 to Rs 40,600 per kg and weekly-based delivery gathered Rs 460 to Rs 39,600 per kg.

Silver coins remained flat at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

Gold pricesFestive season GoldFestival Gold priceGold trade New YorkGold global trade

From Zee News

International Business

US lifts economic sanctions against Sudan

Indian Energy Exchange raises Rs 300 crores from anchor investors
Markets

Indian Energy Exchange raises Rs 300 crores from anchor inv...

Funding required for airport infrastructure to counter growing air traffic: ICRA
Companies

Funding required for airport infrastructure to counter grow...

Apple&#039;s iCloud infrastructure executive leaves
International Business

Apple's iCloud infrastructure executive leaves

CBDT signs two more APAs with taxpayers
Personal Finance

CBDT signs two more APAs with taxpayers

Post-GST, tax collection in Goa drops 22%
Economy

Post-GST, tax collection in Goa drops 22%

GST Council decisions provide relief to SME sector: India Inc
Economy

GST Council decisions provide relief to SME sector: India I...

Narendra Modi congratulates FM Jaitley, says changes have made GST even simpler
Economy

Narendra Modi congratulates FM Jaitley, says changes have m...

GST Council meet: Big relief for SMEs, exporters; 27 items get cheaper
Economy

GST Council meet: Big relief for SMEs, exporters; 27 items...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video