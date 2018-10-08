हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold price

Gold falls on weak global cues, muted demand

Silver, too, slumped by Rs 500 to Rs 39,300 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Gold falls on weak global cues, muted demand

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 30 to Rs 31,870 per 10 gram at the bullion market Monday, tracking a weak trend overseas amid subdued demand from local jewellers.

Silver, too, slumped by Rs 500 to Rs 39,300 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said, muted demand from local jewellers and weak trend in the global markets, after dollar strengthened as China's central bank eased its domestic policy, reduced appeal for the precious metals as a safe haven, led to the decline in gold prices.

Globally, gold price fell by 0.66 percent to USD 1,197.50 an ounce and silver by 0.11 percent to USD 14.48 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity declined by Rs 30 each to Rs 31,870 and Rs 31,720 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 24,600 per piece of 8 gram.

Following gold, silver ready tumbled by Rs 500 to Rs 39,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 420 to Rs 38,555 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins maintained a steady trend at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags:
Gold priceSilver priceGold prices todayDelhi gold price

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close