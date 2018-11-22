हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold gains Rs 90 to trade at Rs 32,040 per 10 gram

Silver too firmed up by Rs 200 to Rs 38,000 per kg on the back of increased offtake by industrial units.

Gold gains Rs 90 to trade at Rs 32,040 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold went past the Rs 32,000-mark by gaining Rs 90 to trade at Rs 32,040 per 10 gram at the bullion market Thursday on fresh buying by local jewellers amid a firm trend overseas.

Silver too firmed up by Rs 200 to Rs 38,000 per kg on the back of increased offtake by industrial units.

Gold prices surged Thursday after falling for three straight days, largely on fresh buying by jewellers at the domestic spot market, coupled with a better trend globally.

Globally, gold rose 0.11 per cent to USD 1,228 an ounce, while silver traded higher at USD 14.59 an ounce in Singapore as weakness in the dollar raised demand for the precious metal as a safe haven.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rebounded by Rs 90 each to Rs 32,040 and Rs 31,890 per 10 gram, respectively. It had lost Rs 200 in the previous three days.

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 gram on little doing.

In line with gold, silver ready recovered by Rs 200 to Rs 38,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery by Rs 302 to Rs 36,888 per kg.

Silver coins were unaltered at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

