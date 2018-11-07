हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bullion

Gold loses sheen in Diwali trade

Tracking gold, silver too fell by Rs 300 to Rs 39,000 per kg.

Gold loses sheen in Diwali trade

New Delhi: Gold prices dropped by Rs 210 to Rs 32,400 per 10 grams in special 'Diwali Muhurat' trading at the bullion market on Wednesday.

Tracking gold, silver too fell by Rs 300 to Rs 39,000 per kg.

Bullion traders said the slide in gold prices was mostly due to absence of worthwhile activity as jewellers and retailers made token purchases to mark the auspicious occasion of 'Diwali' and beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2075.

Globally, gold rose 0.51 percent to USD 1,233.80 an ounce and silver climbed 0.17 percent to USD 14.77 an ounce.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity traded lower by Rs 210 each to Rs 32,400 and Rs 32,250 per 10 grams respectively. The precious metal had shed Rs 80 on Tuesday.

Sovereign too weakened by Rs 100 to Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.

In line with overall trend, silver ready fell by Rs 300 to Rs 39,000 per kg while weekly-based delivery lost Rs 316 to Rs 38,128 per kg.

Silver coins were unaltered at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags:
Bulliongold tradegold muhurat tradinggold muhurat trading 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close