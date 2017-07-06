close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price at 6-week low, tumbles by Rs 290 to Rs 28,930 per ten grams

Gold prices tumbled by Rs 290 to trade at six-week low of Rs 28,930 per ten gram at the bullion market Thursday amid a weak trend overseas and slump in demand from local jewellers.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 16:09
Gold price at 6-week low, tumbles by Rs 290 to Rs 28,930 per ten grams

New Delhi: Gold prices tumbled by Rs 290 to trade at six-week low of Rs 28,930 per ten gram at the bullion market Thursday amid a weak trend overseas and slump in demand from local jewellers.

Silver followed suit and fell by Rs 200 to Rs 38,500 per kg.

Traders said apart from a weak trend overseas, drop in demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market mainly pulled down gold prices.

Globally, gold fell 0.27 percent to USD 1,223.40 an ounce and silver by 0.56 percent to USD 15.98 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 percent purity slumped by Rs 290 each to Rs 28,930 and Rs 28,780 per ten gram respectively, a level last seen on May 23. It had lost Rs 190 in last three days.

Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready also declined by Rs 200 to Rs 38,500 per kg, while weekly-based delivery edged up by Rs 155 to Rs 37,485 per kg.

Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold rate in DelhiGold prices in IndiaGold demandgold global rate

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Sensex ends at new record high on earnings hopes, Fed minutes
Markets

Sensex ends at new record high on earnings hopes, Fed minut...

EPFO likely to announce PF rate for FY18 next month
Personal Finance

EPFO likely to announce PF rate for FY18 next month

India to be base to economic pole of global growth: Harvard study
Economy

India to be base to economic pole of global growth: Harvard...

Companies

ZEE names Atul Das as president, affiliate revenues

7th Pay Commission: Maximum HRA hiked from Rs 27,000 to Rs 60,000 for now, to be raised to Rs 75,000 when DA crosses 50%
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Maximum HRA hiked from Rs 27,000 to Rs...

After LPG give-it-up, now government wants you to give up train fare subsidy
Economy

After LPG give-it-up, now government wants you to give up t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video