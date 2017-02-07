Gold price climbs Rs 200, settles at Rs 29,850 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Rising for the second straight day, gold prices firmed up by Rs 200 to Rs 29,850 per 10 grams Tuesday, driven by positive global cues and persistent buying by local jewellers.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity shot up by another Rs 200 each to Rs 29,850 and Rs 29,700 per 10 gram. It had gained Rs 100 yesterday.

Following gold, silver ready rose further by Rs 350 to Rs 42,800 per kg and weekly-based delivery by 330 to Rs 42,435 per kg.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for delivery in April rose by Rs 87 or 0.30 percent to Rs 29,280 per 10 grams.

Analysts said a firming trend in the global markets, mainly influenced gold prices at futures trade.

Globally, gold jumped 1 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly three months as worries about the political landscape in the United States and Europe, and a subdued dollar, reinforced investor interest.

Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at USD 1,233.01 an ounce, after touching USD 1,233.80 -- a level last reached on Nov 11. US gold futures settled up 0.9 percent at USD 1,232.10.

