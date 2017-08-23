close
Gold price extends losses, falls by Rs 100 to Rs 29,700 per 10 grams

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity fell further by Rs 100 each to Rs 29,700 and Rs 29,550 per 10 grams, respectively.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 15:16
Gold price extends losses, falls by Rs 100 to Rs 29,700 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices drifted lower by another Rs 100 to Rs 29,700 per 10 grams at the bullion market Wednesday on tepid demand from local jewellers and a weak trend overseas.

Silver, however, recaptured the Rs 40,000-mark on scattered enquiries from consuming industries.

Traders said the local bullion market sentiment was subdued amid easing demand from jewellers and weak global cues as the US dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies ahead of an annual meeting of central bankers this week.

Globally, gold prices fell 0.53 percent to USD 1,284.40 an ounce in New York in yesterday's trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity fell further by Rs 100 each to Rs 29,700 and Rs 29,550 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 150 yesterday.

Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready recovered by Rs 100 to Rs 40,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 125 to Rs 39,020 per kg.

However, silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces. 

