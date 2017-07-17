close
Gold price fails to hold Rs 29K-mark, settles at Rs 28,950 per 10 grams

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity fell by Rs 100 each to Rs 28,950 and Rs 28,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 15:42
New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday slipped below the Rs 29,000-mark by sinking Rs 100 to Rs 28,950 per 10 grams, dragged down by slack demand from local jewellers, even as the metal made headway overseas.

Silver advanced by Rs 180 to Rs 38,180 per kg, riding on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers, along with a firm trend.

Globally, gold rose by 0.12 percent to USD 1,229.90 an ounce after the dollar fell to multi-month lows as the prospects for an interest rate hike this year dimmed due to softer US economic data. Silver rose by 0.19 percent to USD 15.98 an ounce in Singapore.

Also Watch:

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity fell by Rs 100 each to Rs 28,950 and Rs 28,800 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 190 on Saturday.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready rose further by Rs 180 to Rs 38,180 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 170 to Rs 37,170 per kg.

Silver coins, however, held steady at Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold prices in IndiaGold price updatelatest gold priceGold demand

