close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price falls for 2nd day, settles at Rs 29,450 per 10 grams

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity moved further down by Rs 80 each to Rs 29,450 and Rs 29,300 per 10 grams, respectively.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 18:43
Gold price falls for 2nd day, settles at Rs 29,450 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold lost for the second day on Wednesday, this time by Rs 80 to Rs 29,450 per 10 grams, in step with global sluggishness.

Reduced offtake by jewellers due to fading domestic demand also played out.

Silver came down by Rs 320 to Rs 39,180 per kg caused by poor demand from industrial units and coin makers.

The subdued buying activity largely reflected the bearish trend overseas, sparked by renewed strength in the dollar, which ate into safe haven appeal of the precious metals.

Globally, gold fell 0.16 percent to USD 1,266.20 an ounce and silver 0.36 percent to USD 16.63 in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity moved further down by Rs 80 each to Rs 29,450 and Rs 29,300 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost 120 yesterday.

Sovereign, however, stayed at the previous level of Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

In line with gold, silver ready declined by Rs 320 to Rs 39,180 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 310 to Rs 38,275.

Silver coins, however, went flat at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces. 

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in Indiagold ratesGold rates in DelhiGold demand

From Zee News

Tata cos take Annual Report route to deny Cyrus Mistry allegations
Companies

Tata cos take Annual Report route to deny Cyrus Mistry alle...

Rate cut to boost private investment, resolve debt overhang: Urjit Patel
Economy

Rate cut to boost private investment, resolve debt overhang...

BRICS trade ministers meet concludes in Shanghai
International Business

BRICS trade ministers meet concludes in Shanghai

Economy

RBI forms group to improve marginal cost of lending rate sy...

&#039;735 social media URLs, 596 websites blocked till June 2017&#039;
Technology

'735 social media URLs, 596 websites blocked till June...

Economy

RBI proposes Rs 5,000 crore separate IRF investment window...

&#039;Telecom sector received FDI worth over $9.79 billion from 2014-15&#039;
Companies

'Telecom sector received FDI worth over $9.79 billion...

Nearly 31 lakh people trained under PMKVY: Rajiv Pratap Rudy
Economy

Nearly 31 lakh people trained under PMKVY: Rajiv Pratap Rud...

Aiming to be number one 2-wheeler maker in India by 2020: Honda
Automobiles

Aiming to be number one 2-wheeler maker in India by 2020: H...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video