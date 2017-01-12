Gold price hits over 1-month high of Rs 29,250 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by another Rs 150 to trade at an over one-month high of Rs 29,250 per 10 grams at the bullion market here on persistent buying by local jewellers and firming trend overseas.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity surged by Rs 150 each to Rs 29,250 and Rs 29,100 per ten grams, respectively, a level last seen on December 3 when it closed at Rs 29,250. The precious metal has gained Rs 400 in the last two days.

On the other hand, silver ready declined by Rs 50 to Rs 41,250 per kg.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for delivery in February month advanced by Rs 47, or 0.17 percent to Rs 28,347 per ten grams.

Analysts said, increasing of positions by participants on the back of a firming trend overseas, mainly kept gold prices higher at futures trade.

Globally, gold rose 0.75 percent to USD 1,200 an ounce and silver 0.87 percent to USD 16.84 an ounce in Singapore.

With PTI Inputs