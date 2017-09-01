close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price rallies by Rs 150 to Rs 30,200 per ten grams

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 150 each to Rs 30,200 and Rs 30,050 per ten grams, respectively.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 15:49
Gold price rallies by Rs 150 to Rs 30,200 per ten grams

New Delhi: Gold firmed up by Rs 150 to Rs 30,200 per ten gram at the bullion market Friday after the precious metal climbed to about 10-month high overseas amid increased buying by local jewellers.

Silver also surged by Rs 700 to Rs 41,200 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders attributed the recovery in gold prices to a firm trend overseas where the precious metal soared to almost 10- month high as tension over North Korea lingered, raising demand for safe haven amid increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot markets.

Globally, gold rose 0.97 percent to USD 1,320 an ounce and silver by 0.86 percent to USD 17.54 an ounce in New York in yesterday's trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 150 each to Rs 30,200 and Rs 30,050 per ten gram, respectively. It had lost Rs 400 in last two days.

Sovereign however remained flat at Rs 24,600 per piece of eight gram.

Following gold, silver ready surged by Rs 700 to Rs 41,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 565 to Rs 39,780 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins maintained a steady trend at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold rateGold prices in IndiaGold rate in DelhiGold demand

From Zee News

RBI has directed resolution of 12 accounts by December: Axis Bank
Companies

RBI has directed resolution of 12 accounts by December: Axi...

Public sector Indian Bank revises interest rates
Companies

Public sector Indian Bank revises interest rates

Demonitisation, pre-GST destocking reasons for drop in Q1 GDP
Economy

Demonitisation, pre-GST destocking reasons for drop in Q1 G...

Non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 73.5 per cylinder, subsidised by Rs 7; ATF by 4%
Economy

Non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 73.5 per cylinder, sub...

Euro zone factory activity rises in August on strong demand
International Business

Euro zone factory activity rises in August on strong demand

Canara Bank cuts interest rate on savings bank accounts
Personal Finance

Canara Bank cuts interest rate on savings bank accounts

Companies

Dr Reddy's gets favourable verdict in patent litigatio...

GDP growth to improve to 7-7.5% in Q2: Niti Aayog&#039;s new Vice-Chairman
Economy

GDP growth to improve to 7-7.5% in Q2: Niti Aayog's ne...

IMG on telecom favours spectrum auction next fiscal
Companies

IMG on telecom favours spectrum auction next fiscal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video