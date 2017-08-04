close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 190 each to Rs 29,620 and Rs 29,470 per 10 grams, respectively.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 19:53
Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices rebounded by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams at the bullion market Friday, triggered by a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers.

Silver recaptured the Rs 39,000-mark on the back of increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said besides firm trend overseas, fresh buying by local jewellers to meet festive season demand mainly led to the recovery in prices of precious metals.

Globally, gold rose 0.08 percent to USD 1,268.90 an ounce and silver by 0.36 percent to USD 16.71 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 190 each to Rs 29,620 and Rs 29,470 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 220 in the previous three sessions.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

Following gold, silver ready rose by Rs 450 to Rs 39,150 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 420 to Rs 38,170 per kg.

Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold demand

From Zee News

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion
Markets

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion

Economy

GST rollout smooth; officials maintaining constant watch: G...

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD
Markets

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD

Economy

Customs, IGST collection nearly doubles to Rs 30K crore in...

IOC to buy up to 50 % stake in Mundra LNG terminal
Companies

IOC to buy up to 50 % stake in Mundra LNG terminal

Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives resign
Companies

Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives...

This &#039;smart&#039; case lets you enjoy Android on your iPhone
Technology

This 'smart' case lets you enjoy Android on your...

Last date to file ITR: Tax offices to remain open on August 5
Personal Finance

Last date to file ITR: Tax offices to remain open on August...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video