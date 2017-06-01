close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price recovers by Rs 250 to Rs 29,350 per 10 grams

Gold prices rebounded by Rs 250 to Rs 29,350 per 10 grams at the bullion market Thursday on firm overseas cues and increased buying by local jewellers.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 15:53
Gold price recovers by Rs 250 to Rs 29,350 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices rebounded by Rs 250 to Rs 29,350 per 10 grams at the bullion market Thursday on firm overseas cues and increased buying by local jewellers.

Silver also recovered by Rs 150 to Rs 40,150 per kg backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Marketmen said a firm trend overseas and pick up in buying by local jewellers at domestic spot markets led to the recovery in gold prices.

Globally, gold rose by 0.46 percent to USD 1,268.60 an ounce in New York in yesterday's trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity bounced back by Rs 250 each to Rs 29,350 and Rs 29,200 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs 250 in yesterday's trade.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams in scattered deals.

Tracking gold, silver ready recovered by Rs 150 to Rs 40,150 per kg, while weekly-based delivery slumped below the Rs 40,000-mark by falling Rs 80 to Rs 39,935 per kg due to lack of speculators' buying support.

On the other hand, silver coins remained unaltered at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces. 

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold rate in IndiaGold demand

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Murthy asks senior execs to take pay cuts to stop IT layoffs
Companies

Murthy asks senior execs to take pay cuts to stop IT layoff...

Railways to provide &#039;book now pay later&#039; option
Personal Finance

Railways to provide 'book now pay later' option

Will your mobile bill shoot up or go down after implementation of GST – Know
Personal Finance

Will your mobile bill shoot up or go down after implementat...

Know the Impact of GST on real estate sector
Personal FinanceReal Estate

Know the Impact of GST on real estate sector

Several factors responsible for decline in GDP growth: FM Jaitley
Economy

Several factors responsible for decline in GDP growth: FM J...

Pfizer shares soar over 7% on AstraZeneca deal
Markets

Pfizer shares soar over 7% on AstraZeneca deal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video