close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price rises by Rs 190 to Rs 29,050 per 10 grams

Gold prices shot up by Rs 190 to Rs 29,050 per ten gram at the bullion market Saturday on firm cues from global markets and increased buying by local jewellers.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 15:39
Gold price rises by Rs 190 to Rs 29,050 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices shot up by Rs 190 to Rs 29,050 per ten gram at the bullion market Saturday on firm cues from global markets and increased buying by local jewellers.

Silver also regained the Rs 38,000-mark on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Marketmen said a firm trend overseas and increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot markets led to the rise in gold prices.

Globally, gold rose by 0.91 percent to USD 1,228.40 an ounce and silver by 1.82 percent to USD 15.96 an ounce in New York in yesterday's trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity gained Rs 190 each to Rs 29,050 and Rs 28,900 per ten gram respectively. It had lost Rs 190 in yesterday's trade.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight gram in scattered deals.

Tracking gold, silver ready went up by a whopping Rs 600 to Rs 38,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 625 to Rs 37,000 per kg.

Silver coins too spurted by Rs 1,000 to Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold rateGold prices in IndiaGold rate in DelhiGold demand

From Zee News

Weekly market review: Sensex zooms to capture 32,000-level, up 660 points
Markets

Weekly market review: Sensex zooms to capture 32,000-level,...

How new age investors are opting for alternative investment options rather than traditional means
Personal Finance

How new age investors are opting for alternative investment...

7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs 15,750 per month, minimum at Rs 900- key facts
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs...

Dow, S&amp;P notch record closes on dimmed rate hike prospects
International Business

Dow, S&P notch record closes on dimmed rate hike prospe...

Petrol, diesel price on 15th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 15th July 2017: Check out the rates...

India to overtake Japan in steel production in 2 years
International Business

India to overtake Japan in steel production in 2 years

PM Modi holds FDI policy&#039;s review meet
Economy

PM Modi holds FDI policy's review meet

Tata Steel signs long-term tariff contract with railways
Companies

Tata Steel signs long-term tariff contract with railways

US lawmaker calls for hearing on Amazon&#039;s Whole Foods deal
International Business

US lawmaker calls for hearing on Amazon's Whole Foods...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video