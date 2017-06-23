close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price rises by Rs 90 to Rs 29,190 per 10 grams

Gold prices rose by Rs 90 to Rs 29,190 per 10 grams at the bullion market Friday on positive global cues and increased buying by local jewellers.  

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 18:22
Gold price rises by Rs 90 to Rs 29,190 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 90 to Rs 29,190 per 10 grams at the bullion market Friday on positive global cues and increased buying by local jewellers.

Silver also strengthened by Rs 50 to Rs 39,050 per kg, backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Sentiment improved largely on the back of a firm trend overseas, as weaker oil prices drove up the demand for the precious metal, with a softer dollar and weakness in US Treasury yields also lending support, traders said.

Globally, gold rose by 0.31 percent to USD 1,253.90 an ounce and silver by 1.03 percent to USD 16.69 an ounce in Singapore, a key price-setting Asian market.

Besides, pick up in buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market fuelled the uptrend, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity moved up by Rs 90 each to Rs 29,190 and Rs 29,040 per 10 grams respectively. It had shed Rs 5 yesterday.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams in scattered deals.

Tracking gold, silver ready went up by Rs 50 to Rs 39,050 per kg while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 110 to Rs 38,465 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins remained unaltered at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold rate in India

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

RIL overtakes TCS to become most valued Indian firm
Companies

RIL overtakes TCS to become most valued Indian firm

Companies

TCS hired over 12,500 US employees over five years: Study

Bullion News

Gold climbs on positive global cues

Economy

Forex kitty at record high of $381.955 billion

Economy

Forex kitty at record high of $381.955 billion

Companies

TCS ranked as top employer of US talent in IT sector

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video