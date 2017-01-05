Gold price rises for 3rd day, hits 1-month high of Rs 28,730 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by another Rs 180 to a nearly month high of Rs 28,730 per 10 grams, in line with a firming trend overseas amid increased buying by local jewellers.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for delivery in February went up by Rs 162, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 27,844 per 10 grams.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices at futures trade to a firm trend overseas where gold rose to its highest in four weeks as the US dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week.

Globally, gold touched its highest in four weeks on Thursday as the US dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak hit earlier this week, and on a technical rebound.

Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at USD 1,178.36 an ounce. It touched a high of USD 1,178.62, its best since December 7.

US gold futures climbed 1.2 percent to USD 1,178.50 per ounce.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 180 each to Rs 28,730 and Rs 28,580 per ten grams, respectively, a level last seen on December 8 when it closed at Rs 28,710. The precious metal has gained Rs 250 in the last two days.

Following gold, silver ready hardened by Rs 350 to Rs 40,600 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 360 at Rs 40,580 per kg.

