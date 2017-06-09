close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price slides further to Rs 29,425 per 10 grams

Gold prices slipped further by Rs 175 to Rs 29,425 per 10 grams at the bullion market Friday, tracking a weak trend overseas amid tepid demand from local jewellers.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:28
Gold price slides further to Rs 29,425 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices slipped further by Rs 175 to Rs 29,425 per 10 grams at the bullion market Friday, tracking a weak trend overseas amid tepid demand from local jewellers.

Silver too remained under selling pressure and dropped by Rs 625 to Rs 40,125 per kg.

Traders said besides a weak trend overseas, muted demand from local jewellers as well as retailers at the domestic spot market, mainly kept gold prices lower.

Globally, gold fell 0.30 percent to USD 1,273.80 an ounce and silver traded 0.57 percent down at USD 17.31 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity plunged by Rs 175 each to Rs 29,425 and Rs 29,275 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs 195 in yesterday's trade.

Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

Following gold, silver ready dropped by Rs 625 to Rs 40,125 per kg and weekly-based delivery slipped below the Rs 40,000-mark by falling Rs 660 to Rs 39,915 per kg.

Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at previous levels of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaGold rateGold rate in IndiaGold rate in Delhi

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

SBI raises Rs 15,000 cr from QIP
Companies

SBI raises Rs 15,000 cr from QIP

PepsiCo launches India made Doritos from Bengal
Companies

PepsiCo launches India made Doritos from Bengal

&#039;Sensex among best performing indices globally during May&#039;
Markets

'Sensex among best performing indices globally during...

DECODED! SC order on law making Aadhaar mandatory for PAN, ITR filing
Personal Finance

DECODED! SC order on law making Aadhaar mandatory for PAN,...

Trump's policies could have adverse impact on business...
Companies

Trump's policies could have adverse impact on business...

PV sales rise 9% in May driven by utility vehicles
Automobiles

PV sales rise 9% in May driven by utility vehicles

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video