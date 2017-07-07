close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price snaps 4-day falling streak, surges by Rs 220 to Rs 29,150 per 10 grams

After a four-day falling streak, gold prices surged by Rs 220 to Rs 29,150 per ten gram at the bullion market Friday on fresh round of buying by local jewellers even as the metal weakened overseas.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 15:11
Gold price snaps 4-day falling streak, surges by Rs 220 to Rs 29,150 per 10 grams

New Delhi: After a four-day falling streak, gold prices surged by Rs 220 to Rs 29,150 per ten gram at the bullion market Friday on fresh round of buying by local jewellers even as the metal weakened overseas.

Silver, however, remained under selling pressure and lost Rs 300 at Rs 38,200 per kg.

Traders attributed the recovery in gold prices to increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot markets at existing levels, but a weak trend overseas limited the rise.

Globally, gold fell 0.33 percent to USD 1,221 an ounce and silver by 1.19 percent to USD 15.83 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity rebounded by Rs 220 each to Rs 29,150 and Rs 29,000 per ten gram, respectively. It had lost Rs 480 in the last four days.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight gram.

On the other hand, silver ready continued to slide and fell by Rs 300 to Rs 38,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 335 to Rs 37,150 per kg.

Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold demand

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST impact: Companies officials to face jail term for not reprinting revised MRP on inventory
Companies

GST impact: Companies officials to face jail term for not r...

7th Pay Commission (Full Notification)- List of allowances recommended by the 7th CPC along with modifications as approved by the govt
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission (Full Notification)- List of allowances...

LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely rose 14% year-on-year
International Business

LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely rose 14% y...

Companies

Tokio Marine raises stake in IFFCO-Tokio to 49%

7th Pay Commission: Allowance for troops in Siachen, Naxal areas more than doubles
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Allowance for troops in Siachen, Naxal...

Know who all are exempt from compulsory linking of Aadhaar with PAN card
Personal Finance

Know who all are exempt from compulsory linking of Aadhaar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video