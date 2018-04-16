Gold prices decline by Rs 100 to Rs 32,000 per ten gram

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 100 to Rs 32,000 per ten gram at the bullion market today, tracking a weak trend overseas amid easing demand from local jewellers.

Silver followed suit and shed Rs 100 to Rs 39,900 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said apart from a weak trend overseas, slow down in buying by jewellers and retailers at prevailing levels at the domestic spot market dampened the sentiment.

Globally, gold fell 0.13 percent to USD 1,343.79 an ounce and silver by 0.36 percent to USD 16.57 an ounce in Singapore today.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity drifted lower by Rs 100 each to Rs 32,000 and Rs 31,850 per ten gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 300 in Saturday's trade.

Sovereign also slipped by Rs 100 to Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.

In step with gold, silver ready declined by Rs 100 to Rs 39,900 per kg, while weekly-based delivery edged up by Rs 25 to Rs 38,950 per kg.

Silver coins fell by Rs 1,000 to Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.