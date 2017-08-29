close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price zooms by Rs 550 to Rs 30,450 per 10 grams on North Korea's missile launch over Japan

Bullion traders said a firm trend overseas where gold rallied to the highest level this year after North Korea fired a missile over Japan, boosting demand for havens amid escalating tensions between Pyongyang and the US and its allies, mainly led to rally in gold prices.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 15:19
Gold price zooms by Rs 550 to Rs 30,450 per 10 grams on North Korea&#039;s missile launch over Japan

New Delhi: Gold prices soared sharply by Rs 550 to trade at Rs 30,450 per ten gram at the bullion market Tuesday after North Korea fired a missile over Japan, deepening the tension between Pyongyang and the US.

Silver followed suit to recapture the Rs 41,000-mark by climbing Rs 900 to Rs 41,100 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said a firm trend overseas where gold rallied to the highest level this year after North Korea fired a missile over Japan, boosting demand for havens amid escalating tensions between Pyongyang and the US and its allies, mainly led to rally in gold prices. Fresh buying by local jewellers also helped the uptrend.

Globally, gold rose 0.90 percent to USD 1,322.41 an ounce, the highest intra-day since November 9 last year and silver by 0.66 percent to USD 17.54 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 percent purity surged by Rs 550 each to Rs 30,450 and Rs 30,300 per 10 gram respectively. The precious metals had lost Rs 50 in yesterday's trade.

Sovereign also moved up by Rs 100 at Rs 24,600 per piece of eight gram.

Following gold, silver ready flared up by Rs 900 to Rs 41,100 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 675 to Rs 39,900 per kg.

Silver coins too spurted by Rs 1,000 to end at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces. 

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold prices in IndiaGold global priceNorth Korea missile testNorth Korea missile test over Japan

From Zee News

Sensex tanks over 360 points; Nifty dips below 9,800-mark on North Korea tensions
Markets

Sensex tanks over 360 points; Nifty dips below 9,800-mark o...

I-T dept imposes Rs 7,900 crore penalty on Vodafone for tax dues
Companies

I-T dept imposes Rs 7,900 crore penalty on Vodafone for tax...

NTPC share sale a big hit with institutions, oversubscribed
Companies

NTPC share sale a big hit with institutions, oversubscribed

Gautam Singhania denies father&#039;s allegations, says business must kept at a distance from family politics
Companies

Gautam Singhania denies father's allegations, says bus...

Govt imposes stock limit on mills for Sept, Oct to check sugar prices
Economy

Govt imposes stock limit on mills for Sept, Oct to check su...

RBI to launch new Rs 1000 note by December
Personal Finance

RBI to launch new Rs 1000 note by December

Access to low-cost capital key to better business environment: NITI Aayog
Economy

Access to low-cost capital key to better business environme...

Financial year unlikely to get shifted to January-December
Economy

Financial year unlikely to get shifted to January-December

Petrol, diesel price on 29th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 29th August 2017: Check out the rat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video