हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold price

Gold prices fall by Rs 220 to Rs 31,650 per 10 gram

Silver, too, remained weak and declined by Rs 50 per kg to Rs 39,250 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Gold prices fall by Rs 220 to Rs 31,650 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 220 to Rs 31,650 per 10 gram amid weakening global trend and easing demand from local jewellers at the bullion market Tuesday.

Silver, too, remained weak and declined by Rs 50 per kg to Rs 39,250 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Marketmen said, sentiment remained downbeat in sync with a weak trend overseas as dollar firmed which eroded demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven.

Globally, gold fell by 1.39 percent to USD 1,187 an ounce in New York Monday. Silver, too, shed 2.39 percent to USD 14.38 an ounce.

Besides, slackened demand from the local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot markets fuelled the downtrend.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity lost Rs 220 each to Rs 31,650 and Rs 31,500 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had fallen by Rs 30 yesterday.

Sovereign gold, however, remained steady at Rs 24,600 per piece of 8 gram in restricted activity.

In line with overall trend, silver also traded lower by Rs 50 to Rs 39,250 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 120 to Rs 38,735 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins continued to be traded at previous levels of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags:
Gold priceSilver priceGold prices todayDelhi gold price

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close