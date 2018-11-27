हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold prices steady at Rs 31,850 per 10 gram

However, silver rates fell by Rs 150 to Rs 37,300 per kg owing to lower demand from industrial units.

Gold prices steady at Rs 31,850 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices Tuesday ended steady at Rs 31,850 per 10 gram in the bullion market here.

However, silver rates fell by Rs 150 to Rs 37,300 per kg owing to lower demand from industrial units.

Globally, gold traded lower by 0.01 per cent at USD 1,222.50 an ounce, while silver was up by 0.04 per cent at USD 14.30 an ounce in the London market.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity remained unchanged at Rs 31,850 and Rs 31,700 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold too remained steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 gram.

On the other hand, silver ready went down by Rs 150 to Rs 37,300 per kg and its weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 274 to Rs 36,035 per kg.

Silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

